Kayla Tabolt is crowded the 2020 Lewis County Dairy Princess runner-up on Saturday by former Dairy Princess Kelsey Beyer at the Lewis County Fairgrounds in Lowville. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
LOWVILLE — During a socially distant ceremony at the Lewis County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Hannah Raymond, 15, was crowned this year’s Lewis County Dairy Princess.
Kayla Tabolt, 15, was crowned runner-up.
During the pageant, the girls gave presentations about the dairy industry and the benefits of consuming dairy.
Ms. Raymond is the daughter of Reagan and Randy Hulbert of Lowville and Shawn Raymond of Florida. She attends Lowville Academy and Central School.
She’s active in FFA, cheerleading, Spotlight School of Dance, Milk Duds 4-H Club, and Jr. Holstein Club. She has been on the court for five years as a dairy ambassador.
Ms. Tabolt is the daughter of Brad Tabolt and Sarah and Aaron Fuller of Carthage. She attends Carthage Central School where she is active in swimming and softball. She’s on the high honor roll and is the boys swimming team manager.
