Harrisville alumni hosting raffle

This maple products basket is one of the raffle offerings to benefit the Harrisville Central School Alumni Association Scholarship. Since the organization could not hold its annual Duck Run, they are raffling various prizes from local businesses and individuals from gas and groceries to themed baskets. The raffle items will be on display at Farmers Market held Saturdays at Scenic View Park. Tickets, at a cost of $2 each, three for $5 or eight for $10 are also available from the group’s treasurer Sheryl Luther, 14355 Mill St., Harrisville, by calling Murrey Collette at 315-543-7333 or through Facebook. The purchaser must specify for which prize they are vying.
