HARRISVILLE — A message considered a “potential threat” left on the phone machine at Harrisville Central School on Thursday morning resulted in students and staff being evacuated from the building.
The evacuation was announced on the district’s website as well as its Facebook page Thursday morning.
On Thursday morning, according to the school district and Lewis County Sheriff Michael P. Carpinelli, the district received a potential threat on its phone system.
In consultation with the district’s school resource officer, the district “immediately engaged lockdown procedure and contacted local law enforcement.”
The evacuation was made “out of an abundance of caution,” a message from the district stated. According to Sheriff Carpinelli, the message was enough for officials to take the precaution of evacuating the school.
The building was evacuated Thursday morning while law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation.
Sheriff Carpinelli confirmed there is no physical or internal threat at this time, and students and staff will be returning to the building for school Friday.
“We know our community has many questions, but we are not able to share additional details, as the investigation is ongoing,” the district’s message stated. “We thank our partners in law enforcement for their swift response.”
