LOWVILLE — Harrisville Health Center temporarily closed beginning Monday for approximately two weeks due to illness.
“I am sorry for any inconvenience this clinic closure causes for our Harrisville Health Center patients,” Sean Harney, Chief Medical Officer of Employed Practices, said.
The plan is to hopefully reopen the clinic Dec. 28. In the meantime, patients can call the Harrisville Health Center at 315-537-5003 to reschedule appointments or with any questions. Any patients requiring immediate prescription refill prior to Dec. 28, can call the health center office and this will be arranged by the on-call provider.
Appointments are available through Lewis County Health System’s Extended Hours Clinic in Lowville for acute visits that cannot wait for Harrisville Health Center to reopen. The Extended Hours Clinic is designed to provide a complete range of care and treatment for minor illness or injury, quickly and conveniently for patients who can’t get in to see their primary care provider. The Extended Hours Clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted at this time to limit waiting room exposure. To schedule an appointment, patients can call 315-376-5473.
“We will reopen the Harrisville Health Center to its former schedule as soon as it is feasible to resume access to healthcare locally in Harrisville,” Dr. Harney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.