HARRISVILLE — A home on French Settlement Road was saved from total destruction by volunteer firefighters on Sunday.
Smoke and water did, however, cause “extensive damage” to the double-wide trailer that caught fire on Sunday at about 3:30 p.m.
According to the Lewis County fire report news release issued on the incident, the 13736 French Settlement Road residence owned by Robert M. and Laurie Cowles reportedly had smoke coming from the roof area when a call was made to 911.
The caller “got everyone out of the residence,” the release said.
When the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was coming from under the roof and entrance to the dwelling.
Natural Bridge and Croghan Fire Departments aided with the fire and units from Gouvernuer and Fine were on standby at the Harrisville fire station.
The home was not insured and the release said the fire is still under investigation.
