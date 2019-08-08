HARRISVILLE — A domestic incident in the village lead to a felony charge against a Pine Lane resident on Aug. 7.
William C. Deamer, 45, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and a second-degree harassment violation by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to the Sherrif’s Office news release, Mr. Deamer is accused threatening to physically hurt two of the people in his residence, one of whom was protected by a town of Diana court order.
He was arraigned in the Lowville Village Court and held at the county jail without bail due to two prior felony convictions, the report said.
Mr. Deamer was sentenced to three years of probation on Sept. 21 for second-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection resulting from a 2017 incident.
In October, he was arrested for misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal contempt as well as violating probation.
On May 3, his probation was “reinstituted” in county court following a positive report from the probation department.
The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the State Police and the county probation department with the current arrest.
