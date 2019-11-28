HARRISVILLE — State police filed an animal cruelty charge against a local man.
Robert W. Fowler, 47, of 407 Stone Road, was charged with misdemeanor torturing, injuring or not feeding an animal.
According to the state police online arrest report, the incident was reported on the morning of Nov. 14, however, the arrest didn’t happen until 10 days later.
Mr. Fowler was issued a ticket to appear in the Pitcairn Town Court at a later date.
