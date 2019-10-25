FINE — State police charged a Harrisville man with driving while intoxicated after an accident at the intersections of State Routes 3 and 58 on Oct. 10.
Robert W. Fowler, 47, was charged with misdemeanor first offense DWI, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent and a traffic infraction for failure to stop at a stop sign.
Mr. Fowler was issued a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
No further information was provided.
