Harrisville man charged with felony strangulation

HARRISVILLE — A village man faces two felony charges following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning, state police said.
David B. Best, 48, was charged with two felonies, including first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree strangulation as well as misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure.
According to the police’s public information report, the incident that took place just before 6 a.m. is pending investigation.
Mr. Best was held in county jail.
No further information was provided.
