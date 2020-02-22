CHAMPION — A Harrisville man on interim probation was charged for alleged theft by state police.
Patrick E. Mitchell, 43, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny for an incident that took place on the afternoon of Feb. 4 in the town of Champion, according to the agency’s online arrest report.
In December, Mr. Mitchell pleaded guilty to felony second-degree attempted burglary and was placed on a year of interim probation by Lewis County Judge Daniel R. King.
He was released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date for this incident.
No further details were provided.
