HARRISVILLE — A teen was issued a sex charge by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies.
Bryant Armstrong, 19, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, on Dec. 16.
The alleged incident that led to the arrest took place “in the early morning hours” on Sept. 29 in the town of Diana when Mr. Armstrong is accused of having sexual contact with a person less than 14 years old, according to the sheriff’s office news release.
Mr. Armstrong was issued tickets to appear at the Diana Town Court at a later date.
The Child Advocacy Center of New York assisted with the investigation.
