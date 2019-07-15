LOWVILLE — An accident on Route 12 over the weekend resulted in an injury and tickets for one driver.
Village resident Samantha Butts, 27, is believed by Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies at the scene to have crossed into the northbound lane in her 2008 Saturn Aura, causing a head-on collision with a 2013 GMC pick-up truck according to the news release on the incident.
Although the truck rolled over into the ditch beside the road, no injuries were reported for the people in that vehicle.
Ms. Butts was taken to Lewis County General Hospital for a leg injury.
Deputies issued her tickets for operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to keep right.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the State Police, the Lowville Fire Department, Lewis County Search and Rescue and Turck’s Towing at the scene.
