CARTHAGE — A portion of Route 126 near Carthage was shut down after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
According to Rutland Assistant Fire Chief John Williams, a vehicle was traveling west when it lost control on the slippery road, resulting in a collision with another vehicle.
He said that three people were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries. The extent of the injuries was not disclosed.
Rutland Volunteer Fire Department, Black River Ambulance, and Guilfoyle Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Traffic was diverted to County Route 163, also known as Plank Road for about an hour and a half as officials worked on the scene.
