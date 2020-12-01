COOPENHAGEN — After closing the school building Monday due to a heating issue, school officials announced that night a remote learning day would be implemented for all pre-kindergarten to senior students for Tuesday, which is a “B” day.
According to the school’s website, all 6-12 students should connect with their teachers at the regularly scheduled times. Grade school students should have packets already at home. All BOCES students will be transported to Glenfield and Watertown, as well as students who attend special programs.
The district expects to have the heating issue corrected in order for in-person instruction to resume Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.