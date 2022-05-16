LOWVILLE — Lewis County residents dealt with wind, hail, rain and a tornado warning on Monday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo had issued a tornado warning for parts of Lewis County that included Lowville, Croghan and Glenfield, although no tornadoes are believed to have touched down, the Lowville Fire Department confirmed.
Reports from Port Leyden indicate that residents there were dealing with heavy winds and hail.
All weather-related alerts were lifted as of 8:30 p.m. Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.