LOWVILLE — For veterans who find navigating the benefits available through the Department of Veterans Affairs and applying for them a daunting task, help will be available this week in Lewis County.
The American Legion Post 162 is holding an open house event at which the Watertown Mobile Vet Center and the VA representative in Jefferson County will be available to help vets sign up to receive or increase existing benefits through the administration.
The open house will be held on Friday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the 5383 Dayan St. post.
“If you have never applied for VA benefits or wish to increase what you have, this is your chance,” the news release on the event stated.
While the VA representative helps eligible veterans get the benefits they need, the Mobile Vet Center team will be there to offer its services to help vets with PTSD, depression or other counseling, as well as to help those who are making the transition from military to civilian life.
Veterans interested in attending are encouraged to “empty your footlocker on this one,” in the release, in order to bring copies of the DD 214 discharge document or other eligibility documentation to start the enrollment process.
Questions about the event can be asked at the legion by calling 315-376-3712,
Representatives of the state Department of Veterans Affairs will not be attending due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to the release, and a large turnout may cause a 72 hour delay in processing assistance.
