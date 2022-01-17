Devin Kemp, 24, was on trail C4K which runs along Camp 2 Road at about 7:30 p.m. driving a 2019 Polaris XC 800 heading east.
When he missed a curve in the trail, he ran into a tree, according to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the accident.
Mr. Kemp died at the scene.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The Redfield Fire Department, Camden Ambulance, Lewis County Search and Rescue, Heartland Towing and Recovery and the Osceola Snowmobile Club Assisted at the scene.
No further information was provided.
