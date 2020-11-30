South Lewis senior Hannah Ielfield finished sixth overall in the girls championship race at the Northeast Club Cross Country Championship 5K on Saturday at Twin Ponds on the Farm in Montgomery.
Ielfield, who committed to the University of Mississippi earlier in the month, ran the 5-kilometer course in a time of 17 minutes 52.3 seconds. Falcons teammates Brynn Bernard and Lexi Bernard finished 10th and 47th, respectively. Brynn turned in a time of 18:09.8 while Lexi, who was 35th in the championship division race, registered a mark of 19:39.0.
Carthage’s McKinley Fielding placed eighth with a time of 18:07.4. Fielding is a military transfer student who was slated to debut for the Comets before the fall cross country season was scrapped for Jefferson County schools.
South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe finished 12th with a mark of 18:16.6 to complete the local representatives on the girls side. Kate Wiser of Pomperaug, Conn. won the overall crown with a time of 16:46.8. while Brook Rauber of Tully was second.
Beaver River’s Cory Demo was second in the seeded race and 12th overall for boys runners, as he finished the course with a time of 15:57.8 on the 5K course. Colton Kempney placed 10th in the seeded race and 32nd overall with a mark of 16:20.1. Conrad Freed took 48th in the seeded race and 105th overall, while Hunter Moore earned 51st in the seeded race and 110th overall. Conner Zehr got 59th in the seeded race and 124th overall.
Gavin Sherry of West Hartford, Conn., won the overall boys title with a time of 15:13.7, while Peyton Geehrer of Fayetteville-Manlius was second, logging a time of 15:23.7.
The Beavers finished 10th in the overall team competition between the championship and seeded flights. A total of 15 teams competed in the boys division. All local runners in the girls divisions were unattached and not part of a team.
A total of 70 runners from Section 3 participated in the event that was held in Orange County. Normally Thanksgiving weekend features the Nike New York championships or Foot Locker championships, but the current COVID-19 pandemic postponed those races, much like sectional, state and Federation championships this season. Nike did some races as a virtual cross-country series that Beaver River eighth-grader Grace Davis entered.
Only Beaver River and South Lewis took part in a shortened Frontier League cross country season before the end of the fall sports calendar. St. Lawrence County completed most of their season, but the Franklin County schools were forced to drop out due to a rise in coronavirus cases that forced them into remote learning. Indoor track and field for the winter has been placed on hold because of its risk status.
TARGET SHOOTING
The New York State High School Clay Target League announced its fall season awards on Wednesday and several Northern Athletic Conference shooters won notice.
Morristown dominated the 1A Conference 4 category in both the male and female categories.
Trenten Evans finished first in the male category with a season average of 21.8 points over five events. Morristown’s Jarred Young placed third with an average of 21.4.
In the female category, Morristown’s Emilie O’Donnell took second place with an average of 18.3. Morristown’s Emily Gagnon placed third with an 18.2
Morristown finished second overall behind first-place finisher Lisbon in the 1A Conference 4 team standings. Lisbon totaled 2,722 points and Morristown finished with 2297.5.
In the 1A Conference 3 female category, Heuvelton’s Isabella Doyle took third place with an average of 17.3 points.
Conferences were based on team size. Warsaw (Conference 1), East Aurora (Conference 2) and Gowanda (Conference 3) were the overall winners in the other conferences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.