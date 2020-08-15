At this stage of a typical high school football season, coaches throughout the state would be making their final preparations for the start of the fall season. After the spring season was canceled due to COVID-19, the fall represented a fresh start.
But the coronavirus isn’t done wreaking havoc, and as a result, fall sports in New York are in peril.
As of now, the fall sports season is set to begin on Sept. 21, that is if Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives the OK. The delay will give school districts about a month to adjust to a new way of learning that will involve a reduced in-person presence from students (for most north country schools) along with social distancing and wearing masks at practices.
However, some local high school coaches admit that they aren’t optimistic for the fall start.
“I just don’t see it happening in the fall, I think it’s too big of a risk and you see all of the colleges are starting to cancel,” Indian River football coach Cory Marsell said. “If one kid gets sick does the whole team go in quarantine? So do you have to give up two games? Those are all huge questions and huge concerns that nobody really has an answer to right now, or at least I don’t.”
There are multiple situations that suggest that the New York State Public High School Athletic Association will be forced to go to Plan B, condensing all high school sports into three seasons that will be played between January and June. But college athletics may dictate the direction of high school sports.
Earlier in the week, two of the power five conferences, the Big Ten and the Pac-12, announced that they will not play any sports during the fall semester, including football, and instead try to play come the spring.
“(College football) was kind of like our last beacon of hope, I think, if college football could continue, and we play on a much more local level than they do,” Thousand Islands football coach Ryan Kendall said. “I think (college football is) looking at Major League Baseball and it’s just not working. So my gut feeling is that (there probably won’t be a fall season), but I’m holding out hope. That’s all we can do.”
Marsell said he would hope to know whether or not a season is happening at least a couple of weeks before the Sept. 21 date so he could have meetings with parents and so Indian River can adequately prepare for what will be a strange year of football.
If high school football is given the green light and the season can begin on Sept. 21, while elated, coaches still have questions on how it would operate in the COVID-19 era — and also how it will end. If played in the fall of 2020, there would be no fall state championship, but each section could attempt to play sectional playoffs. With a full regular season schedule of seven to eight games, the regular season would end sometime in mid November.
Carthage football coach Jason Coffman is unsure how that would work.
“I don’t know how we’re going to keep that Sept. 21st date considering how it’s kind of a 10-week (season), the way I understand it,” Coffman said. “That would put us into November, so I don’t know how that’s possibly going to work, but I’m still optimistic that maybe it will.”
One of the biggest conversations surrounding the safety of playing football amid a global pandemic is happening at the college level. Nick Saban, head coach at the University of Alabama, said in an ESPN article on Aug. 10 that “players are a lot safer with us than they are running around at home.”
At the college level, that may be true. It is a more controlled environment with a significant amount of resources, including the ability to test players almost daily.
The same can’t be said of the high school level.
“It’s not like that in high school, the kids are going to go home every day, we don’t control their lives like a college football coach can. We don’t have a bubble for them to live in,” Coffman said. “So, these kids are going to be thrown into different situations each day. I’m a safety-first person and I’m going to do whatever New York state and our school individually tells us to do.”
With New York high school fall sports essentially broken up into two plans, one in the fall and one in the spring, Coffman is still pulling for football to happen in the fall.
“Football is a fall sport,” Coffman said. “You start when it’s really hot and the goal is to be playing when it’s really cold. I don’t think that people realize what the first month of (spring sports) lacrosse, baseball, softball, I don’t think people truly understand what the first month and even two months if you’re in upstate New York, is like. We aren’t out on the field and playing right from the first day, we spend six weeks in the gym sometimes.”
The dates for the fall spring plan are subject to change, but currently in that condensed season plan, football would start on March 1 and end on May 8.
However, Coffman believes that, at the moment, starting in the spring is the most realistic plan. Because along with all of the questions and concerns that go into a playing a season, the possibility of not finishing, whether because of a coronavirus outbreak on the field or in the classroom, remains.
For that reason, Marsell is leaning toward the condensed spring plan.
“My feeling is that I hope it’s a spring type of situation because in the fall, even if we do start, it’s going to get canceled at some point throughout it and I don’t think that there’s a plan if we start it and then have to cancel it,” Marsell said. “Section 3 has done a great job of putting together a few scenarios according to guidance and planning on going from there. I think personally it’s going to be a shortened season, but if we can get out in spring on March 1st and start practice then, I think it could be a big lift for the whole area and our kids.”
As Coffman and Marsell both mentioned, starting March 1 brings its own issues. There’s the overlap between seasons, possibly requiring multi-sport athletes to participate in two sports at the same time or choose between them — a decision that would also apply to some coaches — and there’s the facilities.
Poor weather, which is almost considered a given in this part of the state during March, could force teams to practice indoors. A large football team practicing in a gym isn’t ideal amid the coronavirus.
“I see complications too with trying to run a preseason for football indoors,” Lowville football coach Josh Coffman said. “It’s a little different for colleges who have indoor facilities and fieldhouses and stuff like that whereas if you’re doing varsity and JV for us, that’s 60 guys in the gym trying to get them ready to go depending on how the weather is through March.”
If the NYSPHSAA elects to go for the spring plan, it will give coaches, and a players, a few more months to figure out how to safely play sports in the 2020-2021 school year. But as of now, the Sept. 21 start day is still Plan A. The fall season is set to begin in 37 days, roughly five-and-a-half weeks away.
