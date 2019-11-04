TALCOTTVILLE — A bronze marker, to commemorate placement on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017, will be unveiled during a ceremony at 2 p.m. Monday, at Talcottville Cemetery, 2052 State Route 12-D.
The Talcottville Cemetery Association, with the help of the Lewis County Historical Society, received a grant from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation to pay for the National Register marker.
According to a spokesperson for the historical society, the cemetery is locally significant as one of the earliest cemeteries in the county and the second oldest in the town of Leyden.
The Pomeroy Foundation is a private, grant-making foundation established in 2005. One of the foundation’s main initiatives is to help people celebrate their community’s history through historic signage. Since 2006, the Foundation has funded more than 850 grants for roadside markers and plaques in multiple states. To learn more, visit: www.wgpfoundation.org.
For more information about the event contact Steven Fox of the Talcottville Cemetery Association at 315-225-5673 or tcemetery1927@gmail.com.
