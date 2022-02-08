The name “Alger” in Martinsburg was long associated with Alger Road, and those of us in our “mature years” may recall the “Alger Place” along that road. George and Bessie Peebles Alger, my great aunt and great uncle, lived in that house. When I was a small child the cheese factory still stood where Uncle George and his father before him, George S. Alger, ran a cheese factory for many years. All of my growing up, Alger was pronounced “Aulger.” I knew that the Alger family, before the cheese factory, came from the Watson area.
This past spring, I was contacted by David Reed from the Rome area and he was researching his Alger family. Surely there could be no relationship between his family and mine because I was with the “Aulger” pronunciation, and he was not pronouncing his in that way but Mr. Reed’s Algers were originally from the Watson area. Ummmm! His family lore said three brothers came to Watson together very early. As we shared family information, Mr. Reed, had pictures, letters, and papers about his Alger family. We had a fascinating review of his work but, Carlos Alger, his great grandfather, seemed to be someone with quite an interesting story. He was referred to as Carlos “the guide.” Just exactly where was he a guide? The old online newspapers were a treasure of information.
From the Daily Standard, Syracuse, article titled: From the North Woods, Beaver Lake, Number Four, May 26, 1869
After a description of the lakes, fish and other wildlife, a portion of the article refers to guides into the area:
“Yet there are plenty of these useful men here and those that are deeply versed in the mysteries of woodcraft as any other of those who ply their trade in the Adirondack region. Charles Fenton, Abner Fenton, Charles R. Smith, I.K. Stone, Danfred Knowlton, Carlos Alger ... are all proficient in their particular calling, and can be depended upon by those who need their services. With the exception of Mr. Alger, the post office of all of these is either Watson or Lowville that of Mr. Alger is Martinsburgh.”
I concluded that Carlos (at times called Carl) worked deep in the Adirondack region.
The 1870 Journal and Republican article gave much more information.
June 29, 1870, Journal and Republican article, titled: A Trip to the Wilderness
“At early dawn on the morning of Monday, the 13th day of June, In the year of our Lord, one thousand eight hundred and seventy, a party of six persons, consisting of John G. Moshier, of West Martinsburg, George M. Brooks, R.J. Richardson and Amos V. Smiley, of Lowville, with Aleck Jeffers, of the same place, as a guide, and “Ike” Moshier as driver of the team conveying them, passed down through the quiet streets of Lowville, — “sweet ville of the vale,” — crossed the bridge spanning Mill Creek, took their way past the old-grist mill which has stood sentinel over the ancient stream for many a long and weary year, and directed their course toward the famous and world-renowned wilderness lying in peaceful repose in the not far-distant east, the home of wild game and fish in great varieties.”
The group traversed several miles before they saw another human “at the door of his humble environment.” The group continued in “wet rain” into the “wild woods.” They entered into the outskirts of the forest. By 7 a.m. they were at Black Creek where they stopped for breakfast. The journey resumed at 8 a.m. By noon they had reached Stillwater. They found a comfortable log house and stopped for a hearty meal. They entered the Beaver River and travel another 10 miles and reached the “Red Horse Chain” near nightfall.
Sometime during the next day’s movements, they encountered guides, Carl Alger and Charles R. Smith, somewhere near Albany Lake. Carl and Charles were leading a party from Madison County. It is apparent from the article that log cabins are sprinkled through the wilderness and designated by flying white flags. Not my kind of trip, for sure, but amazing to me that the entire area still remains extremely remote.
Two other articles of interest included a short column where Carlos had come out of the woods on a Saturday to go home to Martinsburg but returned to his wilderness the next day. Another article described Carlos bringing someone out of the wilderness because an individual accidently suffered a gunshot wound due to an accidental discharge from his own gun. Carlos brought him out to receive proper medical treatment.
Carlos was a Civil War veteran, and he also ran a harness shop business in Lowville previous to his military service. He was in the 26th Cavalry serving as a saddler at Madison Barracks in Sackets Harbor. Mr. Reed made the Martinsburg Historical Society the extraordinary gift of Carlos Alger’s gun with all of the accessories needed to use this gun. It is truly beautiful and such a gracious gift. A part of Carlos has returned home to Martinsburg.
And, just when you think there is no other Alger family in the area, you are blessed with new information. I believe the three brothers who came to the Watson area were Reuben, Josiah and Eleazer. Reuben was the father of George S. Alger and Josiah the father of Carlos. There are at least 30 Algers buried in the Martinsburg Cemetery.
Carlos Alger in his cabin.
