In 1862, William Appleton Jr. stumbled across the Journal of Castorland in a Paris bookstore. The Castorland Journal is a diary, and travel narrative about early New York, a work of autobiography, and a narrative of a dramatic and complex period in American history.
In 1792 Parisian businessmen and speculators established the New York Company, one of the most promising French attempts to speculate for American land following the American Revolution. The journal’s main subject is the progress of the New York Company’s American commissioners Pierre Pharoux and Simon Desjardins, as they work, write and travel in New York City and Philadelphia along the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers, and the shores of the Black River in the northwestern New York State.
Land speculator William Constable had paid a mere 20 cents an acre for the four million-acre Macomb Purchase in 1791. In 1792, New York Company paid Constable 50 cents an acre for 210,000 acres. The company’s goal was to purchase and settle fertile land in northwestern New York and then resell lots to the first Castorland shareholders at $1.48 an acre. These shareholders, in turn, were expected to quickly double their investment.
Involved in this business transaction were leading American and French speculators, such as William Constable; his partner, Alexander Macomb; and especially, James Donatien Le Ray de Chaumont, the son of the Le Ray de Chaumont who, during the American Revolution, had provided a home in Paris for Benjamin Franklin.
Governor Morris, the American minister to France, was an associate of Constable, who encouraged this and other speculations. It happens that Crevecoeur was an investor in the New York Company and certainly involved in its affairs. His name is found in the list of stockholders. Out of forty-one investors, he is listed third. The legal owner of the land, Pierre Chassanis, holding 204 shares, is listed first; Le Ray de Chaumont, second, with 100 shares. Michel St. John de Crèvecoeur — that is how he is named in this list — held a more modest 10 shares of stock. The fact that he is listed third suggests that he played an important role in the New York Company, even though other investors held more stock than he did.
In 1793, the New York Company sent to America two agents, or “commissioners,” Pierre Pharoux and Simon Desjardins. The two company’s representatives departed France on July 7, 1793. After a long sea voyage rendered more hazardous by the war between France and England, Pharoux and Desjardins in the early autumn of 1793, with the design of proceeding upon then tract to explore its boundaries and take possession in the name of the company. At Albany, they met one of their countrymen, a political exile, who, although but twenty-four years of age, had already become known by his ingenious mechanical constructions. This person was Mare Isambart Brunel, since celebrated as the founder of the machine shops of the Royal Navy yard at Portsmouth, the builder of magnificent railroad structures in England, and the engineer of the Thames tunnel.
Brunel was prepared for any adventure and accepted with eagerness the offer made him by the commissaries, not only of receiving him into their company but appointing him their captain on this remote and difficult service, to begin the settlement of the large tract of undeveloped land. The track, which was named Castorland for its abundant beaver population (“castor” is the French word for beaver), was located in northwestern New York State, along the Black River, and in present-day Lewis and Jefferson counties.
The journal details encounter’s with Native Americans, the authors’ process of surveying the Black River, their contacts with Philip Schuyler and Baron Steuben, their excursions to Philadelphia to confer with Thomas Jefferson, Desjardins’ trip to New York City to engage the legal services of Alexander Hamilton or Aaron Burr, the planting of crops, and the frustrations of disease and natural obstacles. Besides beginning the work of surveying, building cabins, and roads, they were required by the Company’s by-laws to keep a journal of their work. The result is a daily chronology of their work and travels in America, a journal in the fullest sense of the word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.