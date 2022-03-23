In early 1900, the St. Regis Paper Company constructed for their employees 52 homes with 18-inch-thick limestone foundations. They had running water and electricity with an alley running between the two rows of homes for electrical poles. Tenants paid rent to the company.
As employment grew, more homes were built. To take care of the employees and families, the company built a general store, meat market, grade school and erected the St. Regis Inn, where single workers lived.
Deferiet, an island completely surrounded by water, was solely owned by the company — a unique milltown.
In 1913, the company took care of the religious needs of their employees by deeding land for St. Rita’s Catholic Church and a Union Independence Church.
Every fourth house was painted the same and the insides of homes were painted or wallpapered by the painters or paperers employed by the mill. When anything required repair, even a light bulb needing replacement, you called the guard house and someone would be sent to replace it.
The mill officials influenced every aspect of the lives of the residents. They encouraged the residents to govern themselves and on April 4, 1921, the Village of Deferiet was incorporated with Frank Reynolds, the only landowner, as mayor. St. Regis. Paper Co. was constructed on land purchased from the Reynolds family.
They suggested the residents have their own fire department, sponsored scouts and sports teams, as far back as 1905, supported the churches and suggested a Community Day, which is still celebrated.
The common thread for the villagers was the paper mill — a millwright worker might live next door to an engineer. Everyone learned to live together because they worked together, children went to school together, played together, worshiped together, laughed together and cried together.
Many of the workers were immigrants from Italy, Poland and other European countries. Native languages were spoken at home and traditional foods like polenta, perogies and Easter Bread were interwoven into their American life, especially at holiday time. Those recipes, passed down to the next generations, were brought from the “old” country.
Those immigrants embraced their new country and were loyal to the American flag. During World War II, they sent their sons to fight against the countries, some left a few years before.
Like any village or city, Deferiet wasn’t perfect and had its problems. If a family had a death or some difficulty, neighbors put aside their differences and sent in food or support, and they celebrated the good times, too.
In 1953, when St. Regis Paper Co. decided to leave the real estate side of the company, they sold the houses to the occupants of the homes. If you chose not to purchase your home, you had to moved. Deferiet was no longer a milltown.
Ask anyone, who lived in Deferiet, and they will tell you how deep their roots run and their love for Deferiet. Unless you lived in a milltown, it is hard to explain how special it was! It was a wonderful life.
General Store with Anderson Avenue in the background, circa: after 1923. After 1923, the two buildings are joined with the addition of the bank, which later became the post office.
