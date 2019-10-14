CROGHAN — When the dust settled around a head-on collision on Erie Canal Road on Friday night, only one of the cars in the accident was still there.
The other, and its driver, is being sought by the Lewis County sheriff’s dept.
The hit-and-run took place between Belfort and Indian River in the town of Croghan at about 8 p.m., according to a news release on the incident.
“It is believed that the vehicle that left the scene traveled north on State Route 812 towards Harrisville,” the release said.
While the Sheriff’s Office has been asking the public to call in with information about the accident, as of Monday afternoon, the dispatcher on duty said there had not yet been any calls.
Anyone with information about the accident can call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.
No further details were provided.
