Hole-in-one at Carlowden

DENMARK — After golfing for 26 years and a 23-year Carlowden Country Club member, Vincent A. “Vinny” Cesario of Black River, hit his first hole-in-one during his Tuesday night league on July 26.
“When I first hit the ball, it felt great coming off the club,” said the golfer. “It had a beautiful baby draw on it, I can still see it in the air.”
He used a 52 degree wedge to ace the 111-yard hole No. 6.
Mr. Cesario’s partner for the night was his brother-in-law Max Dilsignore and they were golfing against Rob Hayes and Tony Rome.
“Rob called it in the air saying that might go in,” said the golfer. “The ball landed right before the green, hit the pin and dropped right in — the sound still echoes through my head. It was the closest to the pin hole and you can bet I put that measurement at 0’00”.”
Mr. Cesario said having his brother-in-law witness the hole-in-one “made it that much more exhilarating.”
