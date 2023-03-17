LEWIS — A West Leyden man reported a garage fire on Thursday and while firefighters could not save it, they did prevent the fire from reaching his home.
Greg Ritter called 911 to report that his two stall garage at 1743 Stinebrickner Rd. was ablaze at 12:48 p.m.
The uninsured structure was ‘fully involved” when firefighters from Constable Volunteer Fire Department arrived and while they battled to get the garage fire under control, they were also able to ensure the house close to the garage was safe.
According to a fire report issued by Lewis County Emergency Services Director Robert A. MacKenzie III, there was minimal heat damage to the house making it possible for the family to remain.
The garage was a total loss.
