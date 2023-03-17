The garage at 1743 Stinebrickner Road in West Leyden was consumed by fire on Thursday afternoon. Courtesy Constableville Fire Department Facebook

LEWIS — A West Leyden man reported a garage fire on Thursday and while firefighters could not save it, they did prevent the fire from reaching his home.

Greg Ritter called 911 to report that his two stall garage at 1743 Stinebrickner Rd. was ablaze at 12:48 p.m.

