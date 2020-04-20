LOWVILLE — A homeless man was charged with a number of felonies on Saturday morning in an incident involving alleged car theft.
Nicholas R. Chambers, 32, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal possession of the stolen property, driving while intoxicated by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all felony charges.
According to a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident, the arrest was the result of allegations by an East Road resident that someone drove a 1998 Ford Taurus into their driveway, parked the car, got into the 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was in the driveway and left.
The Taurus was reportedly stolen from a business in the village.
Village police stopped Mr. Chambers near the Walmart entrance on State Route 12. Mr. Chambers allegedly failed sobriety tests and was evaluated by a state police drug recognition expert, the report said.
He was arraigned via the temporary centralized virtual arraignment plan created because of the COVID-19 crisis and released on his own recognizance.
