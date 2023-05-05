Hoover A wins shuffleboard league

CARTHAGE — The Black River Valley Shuffleboard League recently completed its season and held its awards banquet March 26 at American Legion Post 678
Six teams representing three establishments — Hillbilly Inn of Carthage, John Hoover Inn of Evans Mills and the Carthage American Legion — participated in the league which played from January to March rotating amongst the sponsors’ locations.
The “A” teams of John Hoover Inn and Hillbilly Inn battled for the top position with the Evans Mills team persevering. Hoover A had 76 wins and 24 losses for 2,012 points followed by Hillbilly Inn A, 59-41, 1,825. Hoover A also had the team high score during the season with 226.
The remaining teams finished with Hoover B in third, 48-52, 1,680; followed by Hillbilly Inn B, 43-57, 1,560; Carthage Legion A, 42-58, 1,634; Carthage Legion B, 32-68, 1,478.
Individually, the top 10 cumulative scores where achieved by Gordy Hall of Hoover A with 205; Melissa Coss of Hillbilly B, 205; Kelly Caraccilo of Hoover B, 204; Dale Makuch of Hoover A, 199; Felicia Crump of Legion A, 193; Theresa Schermerhorh, Hoover B, 191; Tom Jackson, Hillbilly A, 189; Dickie Houppert, Hillbilly A, 189; Kirt Olsen, Hillbilly A, 188; Susie Kloster, Hillbilly A, 186; Bob Avallone, Hillbilly A, 185; Mike Russell, Hoover A, 185; Merritt Makuch, Hoover A, 184; and Thomas “Jak” Jendrzejczak, Hillbilly A, 184.
Legion A players achieved the season high match for both the women and men — Margaret Laird with a score of 36 and Tom Leake, 39.
Those achieving a 21 or more in a single game joined the 21 and Over Club. Margaret Laird of Legion A got in with a 21 and achieving scores of 22 were Buffy Hance of Hoover B, Tom Leake of Legion A,
Kevin Wood II of Legion A, Rob Ashley of Hillbilly A, Kirk Olsen of Hillbilly A and Kelly Caraccilo of Hoover B.
Top male and female players from each team received awards: John Hoover Inn A, Stephanie Marnell, 169, and Gordy Hall, 205; John Hoover Inn B, Kelly Caraccilo, 204, and Charley Coloney, 168; Hillbilly Inn A, Susie Kloster, 186 and tied Dickie Houppert and Tom Jackson, 189; Hillbilly Inn B, Melissa Coss, 205, and Dave Peebles, 170; Carthage Legion A, Felicia Crump, 193, and Tom Leake, 180; Carthage Legion B, Linda Davis, 177and Mike Russell, 185.
Gordy Hall of Hoover A received the Most Improved Average trophy, by improving his average by 5.68 percent.
The sportsmanship award, voted on by the other teams, went to the Legion B team.
The league will have an organizational meetinat 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at John Hoover Inn for the 2024 season which will run from January to March. The teams play Sundays at the host sponsor’s establishment.
For more information on joining or sponsoring a team, contact league secretary Susie Kloster at 315-681-3416.
