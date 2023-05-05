Hoover A wins shuffleboard league

The Hoover A team won the Black River Valley Shuffleboard League for the 2023 season. The team included from left, John Cook Sr., Dale Makuch, Stephanie Marnell, Kim Stivie, Robin Makuch and Merritt Makuch. Photo provided

CARTHAGE — The Black River Valley Shuffleboard League recently completed its season and held its awards banquet March 26 at American Legion Post 678

Six teams representing three establishments — Hillbilly Inn of Carthage, John Hoover Inn of Evans Mills and the Carthage American Legion — participated in the league which played from January to March rotating amongst the sponsors’ locations.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.