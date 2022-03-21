LOWVILLE — The $50 million bond plan for construction projects on the Lewis County Health System surgical pavilion, the new county highway garage and a complete reworking of the county Human Services building is moving ahead.
Lewis County Health System Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer and county Treasurer Eric J. Virkler presented the final costs of both projects in the Finance and Rules Committee last week.
The health system bids that were finalized and accepted on March 8 put the project at the $33 million bond amount previously approved by legislators with $32.9 million.
On March 9, the general construction contract was awarded to the Black Horse Group of Watertown with a $10.44 million bid.
Other companies awarded contracts and their bids included:
— Hyde-Stone Mechanical, Watertown, $5.25 million mechanical bid
— J.E. Sheehan Contracting, Potsdam, $2.17 million plumbing bid
— NYTRIC Electrical Contractors, Watertown, $3.76 million electrical bid
— Barrett Paving Materials, Watertown, $3.97 million site work
Additional costs include $1.2 million for contingency costs; $2 million for engineering and design; $700,000 for project management; and $1.9 million for furniture and fixtures, Mr. Cayer said during his presentation.
“The health system team was very pleased with where we ended up with the bids,” Mr. Cayer said. “And I’ve received a number of emails that suggest many people (from the county and health system boards) were pleased with the process and where we landed.”
In addition to a new surgical pavilion, the project will gut and renovate the medical-surgical floor so that each room is standardized and will be private with the capability of becoming two-bed rooms in the case of another “highly infectious period” or other increased need for bed space.
The health system was granted the state’s Certificate of Need for the original design of the surgical pavilion before it became clear the project estimate would be about $7 million over the intended budget because of supply chain challenges late last year.
The altered design removed space for some specialty practices, a boardroom, three classrooms and an elevator but “did not impact the primary purpose of the project,” Mr. Cayer said, making it feasible to begin construction based on the initial certificate while awaiting final Department of Health approval on the changes.
Despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Cayer said it also showed how crucial the project’s improvements are for healthcare providers and recipients.
“I think COVID has really shown that this project is important for the long-term viability of local healthcare access, and COVID also clearly identified we need to modernize and update our facilities,” he said. “The advancements in surgical procedures and providing modern O.R. (operating room) suites are important not only for ease of access but also for having an organization that will be able to meet healthcare needs for the next generation. This is a generational project long overdue.”
For the county projects, construction bids were below the projected budget and bond amount making it possible to include an estimated $500,000 to purchase and make changes to the former Glenfield Elementary School to house the human services departments while their Outer Stowe Street offices are being reformed over the next two years.
An additional $1.6 million for the purchase of the Department of Motor Vehicles property and the addition of a building to house the Department of Elections on the property as previously approved by legislators will also be included in the bond.
The total cost for all of the projects is $23.12 million, although Mr. Virkler noted that the figures on the costs at the Glenfield property are very early estimates as the final closing on the property is not yet complete.
In addition to the $2.07 million the board has been setting aside over the 15 years since the discussion over building a new county office building began, building reserve funds for the highway garage and Social Services building totaling $695,000 has been set aside to defray costs.
Mr. Virkler and Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche suggested that $2.35 million of the general fund balance be used so that the amount that needs to be bonded is $18 million, as originally planned.
Combined with the Health System’s $22 million bond, the projects will remain exactly at the $50 million bond threshold to be processed jointly, although the timeframes will differ.
The county is planning a 20-year bond while the Health System has calculated a 25-year bond, both at about 2.5% interest, although Mr. Virkler noted that currently interest rates vary daily.
“All the bonding is done under the county name,” Mr. Virkler said. “So we will go out for one bonding but ... they will structure it so that we have a piece and the hospital has a piece. We will make our payment separately (or)... it might all be one payment but our (the county) payment will be calculated, the hospital’s payment will be calculated. We can structure the term differently.”
Mr. Virkler said at the meeting that he anticipates they will be ready to close on the bond sometime in the middle of April.
“(The construction) is going to be a pretty exciting period,” Mr. Cayer told the committee. “And with your project (on county buildings), it will be a good summer for Lewis County.”
