GLENFIELD — During each quarter of the school year, the faculty at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center recommends a student from their program for the honor of “Student of the Quarter.” These nominations are based on one or more of the following criteria: high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, vast improvement or positive influence on the class. In addition to receiving a certificate recognizing their achievement, each student’s picture is on display in the lobby of the Center.

First quarter honorees

ADIRONDACK CENTRAL SCHOOL

Jordon Tittle, Auto Body Technology 2

Timothy Seelman, Carpentry 1

Danielle Grimm, Cosmetology 1

Kohl Bain, Electrical Wiring Technology 2

BEAVER RIVER CENTRAL SCHOOL

Joselynne Duell, Criminal Justice 2

Christopher Kirch, Engineering & Design 1

Paige Roggie, Environmental Conservation & Forestry 1

Kadin Martin, Gas/Diesel Mechanics 2

Collin Stanford, Heavy Equipment 1

CARTHAGE CENTRAL SCHOOL

Levi Hudson, Automotive Technology 1

Jacob Monaghan, Environmental Conservation & Forestry 2

COPENHAGEN CENTRAL SCHOOL

Taryn Twombly, New Vision Health

LOWVILLE ACADEMY AND CENTRAL SCHOOL

Katelynn Marcum, Criminal Justice 1

Natalie Roberts, Culinary Arts 2 – Cooking

Gabreille Gardner, Early Childhood Education 2

Taylor Nortz, Early Childhood Education 1

SOUTH LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL

Mason Youngs, Carpentry 2

Olivia Brown, Cosmetology 2

Ikea Nuffer, Culinary Arts 1 – Baking

Madison Rhubart, Electrical Wiring Technology 1

Gunnar Griffith, Gas/Diesel Mechanics 1

