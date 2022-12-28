GLENFIELD — During each quarter of the school year, the faculty at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center recommends a student from their program for the honor of “Student of the Quarter.” These nominations are based on one or more of the following criteria: high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, vast improvement or positive influence on the class. In addition to receiving a certificate recognizing their achievement, each student’s picture is on display in the lobby of the Center.
First quarter honorees
ADIRONDACK CENTRAL SCHOOL
Jordon Tittle, Auto Body Technology 2
Timothy Seelman, Carpentry 1
Danielle Grimm, Cosmetology 1
Kohl Bain, Electrical Wiring Technology 2
BEAVER RIVER CENTRAL SCHOOL
Joselynne Duell, Criminal Justice 2
Christopher Kirch, Engineering & Design 1
Paige Roggie, Environmental Conservation & Forestry 1
Kadin Martin, Gas/Diesel Mechanics 2
Collin Stanford, Heavy Equipment 1
CARTHAGE CENTRAL SCHOOL
Levi Hudson, Automotive Technology 1
Jacob Monaghan, Environmental Conservation & Forestry 2
COPENHAGEN CENTRAL SCHOOL
Taryn Twombly, New Vision Health
LOWVILLE ACADEMY AND CENTRAL SCHOOL
Katelynn Marcum, Criminal Justice 1
Natalie Roberts, Culinary Arts 2 – Cooking
Gabreille Gardner, Early Childhood Education 2
Taylor Nortz, Early Childhood Education 1
SOUTH LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL
Mason Youngs, Carpentry 2
Olivia Brown, Cosmetology 2
Ikea Nuffer, Culinary Arts 1 – Baking
Madison Rhubart, Electrical Wiring Technology 1
Gunnar Griffith, Gas/Diesel Mechanics 1
