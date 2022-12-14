GLENFIELD — The Lewis County Humane Society is hosting Light Up the Howl-a-days from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the shelter, 6388 Pine Grove Road. Cookies, cocoa and kids activities will be available.
A tree-lighting and animal blessing will be held at 6 p.m.
Bring a donation item and have your name entered to win a handmade door prize.
To honor a pet, support a shelter pet or remember a lost pet, visitors may buy an ornament with the pet’s name for $10. To order, send a check to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367, with the pet’s name.
