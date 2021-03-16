COPENHAGEN — A heated run-off culminated in a coalition government with winners from both of the “micro-parties” and a “new vision” at the top.
Mayoral challenger Mark Souva, who ran on the “Team with New Vision,” garnered 128 votes, winning decidedly over incumbent Mayor Kenneth Clarke with 87 votes.
“I figured it would be close,” Mr. Souva said. “I was quite surprised by the gap.”
In the race for the two trustee positions up for grabs, newcomer Shareef Stokely, also of Team Vision, topped the pack with 116 votes to join the board, and incumbent Gerald Snyder, who ran as part of the “Home Team” with fellow sitting officers, will keep his seat with his 107 votes.
Ronald Vogt came up seven votes short for a Team Vision full sweep with 101 votes, while long-term Home Team Trustee Gary Parker ended with 94 votes.
For village clerk Suzette Parker, the final tallies gave each winner comfortable margins over their nearest competitors so that the controversy leading up to the election should be put to rest.
“It was far enough spreads that there should be no challenges or anything; it looks good,” Ms. Parker said.
With regard to absentee ballots, Ms. Parker also had good news.
“Twenty-five ballots were mailed out, and all 25 came back in, and I feel wonderful about that,” she said.
A total of 191 residents turned up to vote at the village office between noon and 9 p.m. Tuesday. That number is about 25% of the total population of about 800 and 50% of the 401 registered voters.
“I knew we were going to have a good turnout and I knew it would be better than the 150 we had before, just from listening to everything that was going on around town,” said Ms. Parker, noting that this was the best voter turnout in the 22 years she has been running the election.
Until Tuesday night, the best turnout had been about 150 voters, she said.
“I think this ran very well this year and this is the way I would like to see it continue,” Ms. Parker said of the addition of two more election inspectors as advised by the Lewis County Board of Elections. “Except to have them take over the election from beginning to end. That’s what I would like to see for the future.”
Tuesday’s results will change the balance of power in the village’s government with Team Vision more aligned with sitting Trustee Kim Vogt, who was usually a lone voice in discussions and decisions.
Sitting Trustee Benjamin Shambo, who was the originator of the “Home Team” moniker, has gone from being part of the majority to, along with Mr. Snyder, being the minority perspective on the board.
The two teams will come together on the board under Mr. Souva’s leadership in April with pressing issues to consider, including the water supply challenges, multiple topics related to the fire department and increasingly, the possibility of sharing services with other municipalities.
“I’ve got a big job ahead of me so I’m going to get right into it and hopefully start working away at the issues,” Mr. Souva said.
