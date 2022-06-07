TURIN — The Lewis County Dairy Promotion Committee will be hosting an ice cream social at the Turin Community Park, State Route 26, at noon Sunday June 12, to introduce the new 2022-2023 Lewis County Dairy Ambassador and Court. The members of the community are invited to attend and welcome Megan Klossner who will be introducing herself as the new Lewis County Dairy Ambassador. Free ice cream sundaes will be served to everyone attending.
Ice Cream Social Scheduled to Introduce 2022-2023 Lewis County Dairy Ambassador
