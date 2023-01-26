HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department will host the third annual Ice Fishing Derby In Loving Memory of Chris Gamble for northern pike and trout from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Chris Gamble died in March 2000, and his father, Jeffery Gamble, owner of Gamble Distributors in Carthage, said the memorial derby is a way to “keep Chris’ memory alive and to give back to the community.” Mr. Gamble noted that people do not need to be present nor fish to receive prizes from the memorial derby.
Registration will take place at the Harrisville Fire Hall with fishing on Lake Bonaparte. Entry fee is $35 per person to be entered into drawings for prizes from Gamble Distributors and Harrisville Fire Department, which include a 450 Polaris four-wheeler, hunting and fishing equipment and cash. To win the four-wheeler, entrants must be at least 16 years old.
Pre-Register Friday Night from noon to 9 p.m. or 4 a.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Fire Department.
It is an additional $10 to enter the trout division, and children younger than 12 may enter the perch division for a $5 entry fee. There will be a payout for the top three fish entries with $500 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third awarded every hour. The weigh-in station will be at Sand Bay on the North Shore.
There will also be 50/50 raffles with tickets sold at the weigh-in station or through volunteers on the ice.
Entry forms may be picked up at Harrisville Fire Hall, Side Food Mart, Harrisville’s Trackside Tavern, Harrisville Rod & Gun Club and Gamble Distributors in Carthage.
The fishing derby is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the proceeds aid in the purchase of gear and equipment. If there is not sufficient ice to hold the derby, the drawings will begin at noon at the fire station.
Proceeds of the derby will also benefit the Chris Gamble Memorial Scholarship awarded to a member of the Carthage Central High School varsity boys lacrosse team who plans to attend a State University of New York college and exhibits the qualities of hard work and zeal for life as exemplified by the late Mr. Gamble.
