Contest remembers outdoorsman Gamble

A 450 Polaris four-wheeler from Gamble Distributors is one of the prizes for the third annual Ice Fishing Derby In Loving Memory of Chris Gamble. Photo provided

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department will host the third annual Ice Fishing Derby In Loving Memory of Chris Gamble for northern pike and trout from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Chris Gamble died in March 2000, and his father, Jeffery Gamble, owner of Gamble Distributors in Carthage, said the memorial derby is a way to “keep Chris’ memory alive and to give back to the community.” Mr. Gamble noted that people do not need to be present nor fish to receive prizes from the memorial derby.

