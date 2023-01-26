Ice fishing fundraisers

A scene from a past ice fishing derby at Beaver Camp. Photo provided

LOWVILLE — Beaver Camp will host its 23rd annual ice fishing derby, the David Tuttle Memorial Beaver Camp Ice Fishing Derby, Feb. 4.

From 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4, pickerel at least 15 inches long and yellow perch at least 8 inches long caught by children 17 years old or younger, and pickerel at least 18 inches long and yellow perch 12 inches or more caught by adults can be entered in prize drawings to be held at 2:30 p.m.

