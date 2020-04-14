LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identities of the two people killed in a Saturday night car crash on Golden Road in the town of Lewis.
Dustin T. Lynch, 25, of Kipp Road in Boonville and Alex J. Nellenbach, 21, of Route 26 in West Leyden died at the scene of the accident in which a 2000 Saturn veered slowly off the left side of the road and hit a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle before catching fire, according to Ryan Lehman, the sheriff’s investigator in charge of the case.
The flames attracted the attention of a passerby who called 911 at about 3:45 a.m.
Investigator Lehman said the reason the car went of the road and what caused the small car to catch fire is not clear. Autopsy results have not yet been returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.