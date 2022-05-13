BEAVER FALLS — To raise money for its general fund, the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary is hosting a performance by illusionist Leon Etienne.
“I went to Leon’s show in Old Forge last summer and he was amazing,” said Darcy Zehr, auxiliary secretary. ”I wanted to bring this fun, energetic show to Lewis County and give residents something different to do while still raising money for the hospital.”
The performance will be 7 p.m. June 4 at Beaver River Central School, 9508 Artz Road.
Mr. Etienne lives in Utica. His unique performance style attracts entertainment producers to book him all over the world. He has performed all over the United States and in many different countries. The illusionist has appeared on television shows including “America’s Got Talent,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Wizard Wars” and “Masters of Illusion.” More information on the illusionist can be found at magicrocks.com.
Pre-sale tickets are $15 for people 18 and older and $10 for children ages 5 to 17. Those younger than 5 are admitted for free. To purchase a ticket and reserve a seat, visit showtix4u.com and search Lewis County. Tickets purchased at the door will be $20. There will also be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the show.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the general fund which, in the past, has helped purchase a digital mammography unit, a CT scan machine and the transportation van.
