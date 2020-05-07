LOWVILLE — For the first time, Lewis County will have a dedicated impound yard for vehicles next to the Public Safety Building on Outer Stowe Street.
Up to this point, vehicles that were impounded by the Sheriff’s Office were kept inside the jail fence, according to County Manager Ryan Piche, which was not a sustainable situation.
“NYS Commission of Corrections has made mention before that we need to find another solution and it is just a matter of time before we are not allowed to use this area anymore,” Mr. Piche wrote in the 2020-2025 Tentative Capital Improvement Plan given to the ad hoc committee set up to create a final plan earlier this year.
During their May board meeting on Tuesday, the county Board of Legislators awarded the job to the company that submitted the lowest of the four bids opened on April 16, Robert F. Stanford Excavating & Trucking of 6767 Number Four Rd.
Its bid of $18,700 includes the labor, equipment and materials needed for the driveway to the yard, the impound area and the secured fence that surrounds it, with the exception of large boulder or solid rock excavation, drilling or blasting.
The amount allocated in the 2020 county budget for the project is $17,559, but the Sheriff’s Office first requested the new yard in 2019.
Planned for the north side of the safety building, the yard fence will attach to an existing fence and radio tower.
The start date for the project is likely to be determined when the region is approved for the first phase of reopening the economy, which would allow construction to start again.
