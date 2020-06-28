LOWVILLE — Teens impatient to get their driving permits will finally get their chance in Lewis County beginning on July 6 when all DMV services will become available to county residents by appointment.
In addition to commercial driver’s licenses and license plate replacements, motorcycle and new driver permit tests; real ID, enhanced and standard license renewals or upgrades; and all services that were only available by mail or drop box for the past three months will be available in person.
All visitors to the DMV will be required to wear masks to be served and social distancing protocols will be respected.
To make an appointment, call 315-376-8729.
For all other information, call 315-376-5333 or go to the county clerk’s page at lewiscounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.