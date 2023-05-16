CROGHAN — Mountain View Prevention Services recently presented its first Lewis County Youth Summit.
The purpose of the event, according to Cassie Robbins-Forbus, interim executive director of Mountain View Prevention Services, said the reason for establishing the youth summit was twofold — to give youth a venue to interact and to provide them with information from local agencies.
Participating in the program were Lewis County Opportunities, Lewis County Public Health and the Lewis County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and the UP! Coalition of Lewis County. Sponsored by UP! Coalition, youth crisis intervention specialist Tyler Kellogg from Rensselaer led activities during the summit.
Despite the low participation at the inaugural event, organizers deemed it a success.
“Though not as well attended as we were hoping, we had five participants from across the area schools participate in the first ever Youth Summit at Camp Oswegatchie,” Ms. Robbins-Forbes said. “While it was small, it was mighty and impactful to all those in attendance.”
Students in attendance were Lizzy Welch and Amarillo Fleming from Lowville Academy and Central School and Hadassah Siegnst, Alexis Egnew and Gabrielle Kulpa from South Lewis Central School. The invitation to students went out to all schools in Lewis County.
“The group and the adult volunteers spent the day participating in team building exercises, panel discussions and watching presentations from local agencies concerning safe dating, mental health, eating healthy and cannabis,” Ms. Robbins-Forbus said. “The youth in attendance did not want to leave. Their favorite part, aside from all the goodies, was getting to talk to each other and share their opinions of things that they see happening around them. They had lots of questions, and presenters were so happy to engage with them to gain local insight to problems that are seemingly universal.”
The organizers plan to host the event again next year.
“The youth had incredible feedback and all showed a willingness to participate again as well as bring a friend,” Ms. Robbins-Forbus said.
She expressed appreciation to Camp Oswegatchie for their hospitality and for the staff leading leadership activities.
“The youth summit was, I feel, was empowering and fun but also educational,” said youth participant Amarillo. “You had teamwork but also sometimes we had to put our minds together and figure something out, and as I worked with the people who were there I got more comfortable and had a great experience. Thank you to all the people who helped put this awesome event together.”
