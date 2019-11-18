LOWVILLE — An Indianapolis man wanted in his home state was sentenced and extradited as a result of an $1,100 forgery scam.
Ronnie Westbrook, 31, Indianapolis, Ind., was sentenced to time served and payment of $1,210 restitution and $250 in court fees in Lewis County Court on Friday by Judge Daniel R. King.
Mr. Westbrook pleaded guilty on Nov. 1 to misdemeanor third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, reduced from the 11 counts of felony first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of felony fourth-degree grand larceny with which he was originally charged.
Mr. Westbrook admitted he used 11 counterfeit $100 bills in the local Walmart to pay for merchandise on Sept. 3.
Walmart officials reported the incident on Sept. 4 to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and on Sept. 5, Mr. Westbrook was jailed in St. Lawrence County on forgery charges in Potsdam.
According to the Indiana Offender Database, Mr. Westbrook was “returned to court authority on release” on Nov. 29, 2018, the earliest possible release date after he was sentenced to six years in prison for assisting a criminal in a murder case and having an illegal firearm in 2015.
Online records for the Indiana state court cases show charges and warrants filed against Mr. Westbrook on Aug. 19 in Marion County court included armed robbery and criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, both felony charges.
Mr. Westbrook has two codefendants in the case, with which there are also federal charges pending.
Three federal officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives were present at the proceeding Friday to take Mr. Westbrook into custody and return him to Indiana.
