LOWVILLE — A man from Indianapolis, Ind. accused of using fake $100 bills to shop was charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
Ronnie Westbrook, 31, was charged with 11 counts of felony first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and one count of felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Westbrook allegedly used 11 counterfeit $100 bills in Walmart, Lowville, to pay for merchandise on Sept. 3.
Walmart authorities filed the complaint on Sept. 4, kicking off an investigation that lead to the charges.
On Sept. 5, Mr. Westbrook was jailed in St. Lawrence County for forgery charges in Potsdam according to jail authorities.
He was arraigned at Lowville Town Court and was returned to St. Lawrence County jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.
