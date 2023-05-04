LOWVILLE — The official launch of Invenergy’s Number Three wind project today marks the addition of up to 103.9 megawatts of electricity to the grid.
The company estimates that the 27 turbines and two substations constructed in the towns of Harrisburg and Lowville over the past two years will potentially serve electricity to about 30,000 households around the state.
The launch is also the first time the wind project’s status as one of the more than 20 renewable energy projects considered part of the $11 billion Clean Path NY project has been made public.
The Clean Path NY project is a collaboration between the state Power Authority, Chicago-based Invenergy and New York City-based energyRe that will build 175 miles of transmission line from Delaware County in the Catskills bordering northern New Jersey to New York City to be ready for use in 2027.
Invenergy Vice President Marguerite Wells, who has been working to develop Number Three since 2016, said that there will not be any direct power lines built from Number Three to the new energy super-highway.
She said the existing lines cannot support the influx of power so the electricity currently created that is not used locally ends up traveling to other states.
“The idea is trying to connect New York City better to the rest of the state’s grid so that when there is extra renewable energy upstate, it can be sent to the city,” she explained. “By increasing the connections upstate to downstate we prevent the city from having to (use their) fossil fuel peaker plants that turn on whenever the city needs more energy than it can get.”
Speakers at the event included executives from Invenergy, the Power Authority, the Clean Path project, the state Energy Research and Development Authority and local officials.
Invenergy says Number Three has been a $220 million investment that will bring more than $1 million in agreed-upon payments instead of property taxes, commonly referred to as PILOTs to both towns, Lowville and Copenhagen school districts, the county and is the first contributor to the Economic Development Fund established by the county Industrial Development Corporation and Naturally Lewis.
In a previous interview, Ms. Wells said that Invenergy will stick with the established PILOT agreements instead of opting out to use the new assessment calculations the state has put into play in the recently passed 2024 budget.
“It would definitely save us money to use the (new) tax methodology but we prefer a PILOT. It gives us certainty. It gives fixed payments over the years. It’s much better for the towns because they can budget better and that’s what we signed up for, so that’s what we’re going to do,” she said last month. “I think it’s also important that we make good on not only the promises we’ve made but on the agreements we’ve signed. It’s executed. We’re doing it.”
Invenergy made its first payments to the municipalities in December 2021.
