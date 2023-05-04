Invenergy wind farm starts today

Shown in the final months of turbine construction, Number Three Wind, a renewable energy project developed by Chicago-based Invenergy, is now adding electricity to the grid. The official launch ceremony was held on Thursday morning. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times

LOWVILLE — The official launch of Invenergy’s Number Three wind project today marks the addition of up to 103.9 megawatts of electricity to the grid.

The company estimates that the 27 turbines and two substations constructed in the towns of Harrisburg and Lowville over the past two years will potentially serve electricity to about 30,000 households around the state.

