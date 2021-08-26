LOWVILLE — Joshua Fitzgerald, owner of Lake Effect Tech, has been named the inaugural Lowville Citizen of the Year, according to an announcement made at the Aug. 18 village Board of Trustees meeting.
The village board initiated the program in February and Mr. Fitzgerald was selected from among seven nominations.
The honoree was nominated by Lee Hinkleman, who listed the many community projects which Mr. Fitzgerald has established or contributed, including “Warmth For The Sole” which distributed winter gear to those in need; Pride Academy,the Backpack Program and Homeless Christmas Tree.
