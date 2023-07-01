July 4 parades scheduled

CASTORLAND JULY 4TH TRACTOR PARADE
As has been the tradition started more than a decade ago by Mark M. Birchenough, there will be a tractor parade in Castorland on July 4.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 10:39 am
CASTORLAND JULY 4TH TRACTOR PARADE
As has been the tradition started more than a decade ago by Mark M. Birchenough, there will be a tractor parade in Castorland on July 4.
The day begins with a meet and greet at 10 a.m. at the Castorland Fire Department, 5187 State Route 410. All farm tractors welcome especially antique tractors.
The parade starts at noon and culminates at Crossroads Tavern, 5551 Naumburg Lane.
For more information contact Mark Birchenough, 315-681-3440, or Cliff Lehman, 315-771-7035.
The event is sponsored by Burrville Power Equipment, Logan’s Equipment Inc., Crossroads Tavern, Cazenovia Equipment Company and White’s Farm Supply Inc.
TURIN 4TH OF JULY PARADE
The fourth annual Fourth of July parade through Turin will begin line up at 10:30 a.m. on West Main Street. The parade, starting at 11 a.m. will head east through the village ending at the South Lewis School on East Road.
“We encourage spectators to come see our growing parade,” said village mayor Josh Leviker who organized the event.
