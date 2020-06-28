LOWVILLE — There are only 10 days left to sign up for the next round of free training in Lewis County to become a nurse assistant.
Applications for the state-approved Certified Nurse Assistant program at Lewis County General Hospital will be accepted until July 6.
“If you are looking for a satisfying career and you are a natural caregiver who enjoys a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day, then this program may be the perfect opportunity for you,” said hospital spokesperson Christina Flint in a news release on Thursday.
Participants will learn how to safely and effectively care for nursing home residents through classroom instruction followed by the opportunity to put newly learned skills to work at the county Residential Health Care Facility. The training will prepare the students to pass the state certification exam and could lead to employment as a long-term care nursing assistant directly after.
Drug tests, background screening and a physical are required of every applicant.
For more information, call the Staff Development department at 315-376-5610 or email hrsd@lcgh.net.
