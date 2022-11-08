LOWVILLE — Incumbent Lewis County Judge Daniel R. King easily won reelection Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals.
Judge King, a Republican, received 7,528 votes, or 75%, to Democratic challenger Caleb J. Petzoldt’s 2,533 votes, or 25%.
The results mirrored a Republican primary held in June in which Judge King garnered about 77% of votes to Mr. Petzoldt’s 23%. Mr. Petzoldt also held the Democratic line following the primary, leading to Tuesday’s contest.
After earning his degree from Albany Law School, Judge King began practicing in 1992. He worked over the following 20 years as a private attorney at various firms, rising to partner in one.
He served at two different points in his career as assistant public defender and defender and started his own firm — all in Lewis County and Boonville — before he was elected judge in 2012.
