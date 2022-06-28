LOWVILLE — Incumbent Lewis County Court Judge Daniel R. King easily won the Republican primary Tuesday, according to unofficial vote totals.
In the Republican primary, Judge King received 1,758 votes, or 77.34%, to challenger Caleb J. Petzoldt’s 512 votes, or 22.53%.
In the Conservative Party primary, Judge King received 52 votes, or 64.2%, while Mr. Petzoldt, an assistant district attorney with the county, garnered 29 votes, or 35.8%.
Judge King and Mr. Petzoldt will now face each other in the general election in November, as Mr. Petzoldt retains the Democratic line in that election.
After earning his degree from Albany Law School, Judge King began practicing in 1992. He worked over the following 20 years as a private attorney at various firms, rising to partner in one.
He served at two different points in his career as assistant public defender and defender and started his own firm — all in Lewis County and Boonville — before he was elected judge in 2012.
Due to an editor's error, an earlier version of this story stated Judge King won reelection by winning Tuesday's primary. Mr. Petzoldt will also appear on the ballot in the general election on the Democratic Party line.
