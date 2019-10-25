LOWVILLE — A Kirkville man was charged on Oct. 21 while in Osceola for a second alleged larceny incident from July.
Daniel J. Mace, 29, was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny with property valued over $50,000, according to the state police arrest report.
This charge was the second relating to a “spree” between July 19 and 24 this summer in which Mr. Mace was accused of agreeing to do work for two different complainants and kept the money given to him without doing the work, according to a police spokesperson at the Lowville station.
Mr. Mace had previously been charged with felony grand larceny on July 24 on State Route 27 in Pamelia.
The spokesperson said both incidents happened in the town of Lyme.
No further details were provided as the incidents are still under investigation.
