TURIN — Organizers are preparing for the Labor Day weekend Northern NY Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet to be held Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Turing Park, 4239 State Route 12.
Josh Leviker, one of the organizers said he is expecting 300 sleds which will compete in a total of 26 classes with first, second and third place trophies. Classes range from unrestored 1966 and older, up to modern vintage 1987 and newer. There are also categories for custom sleds, loudest sled, farthest traveled, most unique and forgotten wonders as well as a junior class for youth age 14 and younger with any sled.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and awards will be at 2 p.m. Admission fee is $3 per person. Vendor entry fee $20. Sled entry fee is $5 per sled. There will be food trucks, live music and vendors at the event.
The organization hosted a spring show and swap meet at the Lewis County Fairgrounds.
“The fairgrounds was filled with hundreds of spectators throughout the day,” said Mr. Leviker. “Participants came from Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio, New Hampshire and Canada.”
He said there was 146 sleds registered in the sled show for the 26 various class. Another 75 additional sleds on display along with 30 vendors who sold various vintage snowmobile parts and memorabilia.
“A group effort from the nine snowmobile clubs within Lewis County helped make the event a tremendous success,” Mr. Leviker said of the May event.
The vintage snowmobile show was a joint effort from all nine snowmobile clubs — Lost Trail Snowmobile Club, Turin Ridge Riders, Osceola Snowmobile Club, Barnes Corner Sno Pals, Valley Snow Travelers, Long Pond Sno Sled Club, Brantingham Snomads, Missing Link Snowmobile Club and Southern Tug Hill Sno-Riders — in Lewis County that groom a combined total of 514 miles of trails.
Awards were presented with Best in Show going to Herb Yancey for his 1982 Moto Ski. Peoples Choice was awarded to Robin Steele who brought 25 sleds for display. Lewis County Agricultural Society Choice was Francois Temblay who drove 342 miles from Canada with his Mark II Boa Ski with a 79 Hirth Triple.
For more information about the upcoming show, call Ed Stabb: 315-942-5575 or Josh Leviker: 315-391-5405.
