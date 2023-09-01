TURIN — Organizers are preparing for the Labor Day weekend Northern NY Vintage Snowmobile Show & Swap Meet to be held Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Turing Park, 4239 State Route 12.

Josh Leviker, one of the organizers said he is expecting 300 sleds which will compete in a total of 26 classes with first, second and third place trophies. Classes range from unrestored 1966 and older, up to modern vintage 1987 and newer. There are also categories for custom sleds, loudest sled, farthest traveled, most unique and forgotten wonders as well as a junior class for youth age 14 and younger with any sled.

